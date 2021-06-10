Rain soaks Saskatchewan, specifically along the western boundary: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Saskatoon wakes to plenty of moisture, as the risk of more rain looms throughout the day.
Expect to see the mercury rise into the low twenties today. The unsettled skies continue through Friday, with warmer, drier conditions coming for the weekend!
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon
Today – Showers
High: 21
Evening: 19
Friday – Showers
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 24