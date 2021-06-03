Rain, then heat expected in Ottawa

Some miuch-needed rain in Ottawa will be followed by heat and humidity.

The showers the capital region woke up to on Thursday will end in the afternoon, Environment Canada says. The high Thursday is 22 C, but with the humidity it will feel more like 27.

On Friday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 28 C with a humidex of 33.

After that, the high temperatures will reach into the 30s for the next few days. Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Sunday the high will be 32 C. Monday it will be 34 C, and Tuesday will be sunny and 33 C. The overnight lows aren't expected to dip below 20 C for those days.