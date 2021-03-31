Rain today, snow tomorrow in Ottawa

Do you prefer rain or snow? Not to worry: if you live in Ottawa, you're getting both over the next couple of days.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain with a high of 16 C. The temperature will drop to 7 C in the afternoon, with the rain ending in the evening.

After that, the snow begins, along with a cooldown. The snowfall is expected to start after midnight, with up to four centimetres falling.

The periods of snow, including local blowing snow, are expected to end in the afternoon on Thursday. Thursday's temperature will be steady near -3 C, with a wind chill near -12.

Things will warm back up a bit on Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C.

We'll return to above-average temperatures over the weekend, with a high of 8 C on Saturday and 12 C on Sunday.