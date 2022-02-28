Rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, could cause localized flooding

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall in three regions of Vancouver Island Monday.

Rain warnings have been issued for West Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island, and Greater Victoria.

In West Vancouver Island, up to 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Monday before easing in the evening.

The heavy rain could cause localized flooding or potential washouts, particularly in the areas of Sooke, Port Renfrew, and Jordan River.

"Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," reads the Environment Canada warning.

Meanwhile, 50 to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island – from Duncan to Nanaimo.

While not as severe as the rainfall in West Vancouver Island, Environment Canada says the rainfall could cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads before the rain eases Monday evening.

The weather agency says the rainfall comes from a "moisture-laden weather system" that's spreading across B.C.'s south coast today, including over areas of the Lower Mainland.