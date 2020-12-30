Parts of B.C. will face extreme weather conditions Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a series of rain, wind, snow and storm warnings in the province.

In Metro Vancouver, a rainfall warning predicts up to 30 millimetres could fall Wednesday morning. While the showers are expected to lessen by the afternoon, another 10 to 20 millimetres is expected in the evening.

"A Pacific frontal system will continue to give heavy rain to Metro Vancouver this morning as a Pacific frontal system moves across the south coast," Environment Canada's warning says.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Be prepared for possible winter conditions at higher elevations."

Those winter conditions are predicted along the Sea to Sky Highway, where a winter storm warning remains in place. Environment Canada says about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow overnight fell along the highway between Squamish and Whistler, with that same amount expected throughout the morning.

The snow should transition into flurries or showers by the afternoon as the Pacific frontal system heads towards the Interior.

That system is expected to move into the Okanagan Valley, where a snowfall warning is in place, especially for north and central parts of the valley. Up to 10 to 15 centimetres could accumulate before the snow tapers off into flurries, Environment Canada warns.

The Shuswap region could also see that much snow.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," snowfall warnings for both regions say. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Back on the coast, wind warnings are in place for the Sunshine and Central coasts.

"Southeast winds of 60 to 80 km/h over exposed coastal sections of East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast will persist today," the warning says. "Winds will ease this evening as the low weakens."