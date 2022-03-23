Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex
It’s going to be a wet Wednesday in Windsor-Essex with showers throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms.
Environment Canada is forecasting rain throughout the day expected to amount to 10 to 15mm with the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon and a high of 10C.
The forecast is also calling for 40 km/h winds from the east gusting to 60 km.
Showers are expected to end near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a risk of thunderstorm early in the evening with fog patches developing overnight amounting to about 5 to 10mm of rain.
Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northeast 20 early in the evening then southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h with a low of 5C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9C.
- Friday, mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C.
- Saturday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, high of 2C.
- Sunday, mix of sun and clouds with a high of 2C.
The average high for this time of year is 8C and average low is -1.2C.
