Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex

It’s going to be a wet Wednesday in Windsor-Essex with showers throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain throughout the day expected to amount to 10 to 15mm with the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon and a high of 10C.

The forecast is also calling for 40 km/h winds from the east gusting to 60 km.

Showers are expected to end near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a risk of thunderstorm early in the evening with fog patches developing overnight amounting to about 5 to 10mm of rain.

Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northeast 20 early in the evening then southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h with a low of 5C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9C.

Friday, mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C.

Saturday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, high of 2C.

Sunday, mix of sun and clouds with a high of 2C.

The average high for this time of year is 8C and average low is -1.2C.