Rainbow District School Board trustees debate proposed permanent remote learning option

The Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury held a special board meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the provincial proposal of making remote learning a permanent option for Ontario families.

Dena Morrison is a trustee and the vice-chair of the school board.

"This has had my hair on fire for over a week now," Morrison said. "I see this as a very slippery slope to privatization of the public education system...and we can't let that happen."

That was the sentiment from most of the school board members around the virtual table, saying they feel this proposed change would only make things worse for students, after a difficult year and that the in-person class experience cannot be replicated online.

"Continuing remote learning for students beyond the current pandemic is a fundamental shift in how public education will be delivered in Ontario,” said Doreen Dewar, Rainbow District School Board chair.

The province says it plans to make a decision about permanent online learning in the next few weeks.