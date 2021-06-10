Rainbow of Pride unveiled in Collingwood

A rainbow crosswalk was unveiled in Collingwood Thursday, kicking off early festivities ahead of the inaugural Pride week events.

The crosswalk was finished Wednesday night and revealed Thursday at the intersection of Simcoe Street and Ste. Marie Street.

The Rainbow Club of South Georgian Bay was instrumental in getting the town to agree to the crosswalk. In June 2020 they made a deputation to the town council, and town staff agreed to look at a way to recognize diversity in Collingwood.

On March 29, council approved the rainbow crosswalk on the condition the club raise the $3,000 to cover the cost while the remaining $4,500 would be paid for through the town's operating budgets.

Collingwood Pride said the crosswalk includes elements of the original six-colour flag, plus adds brown for marginalized people of colour, black for those living with AIDS, those no longer living, and the stigma surrounding them, light blue, light pink and white to incorporate the Transgender Pride Flag and an arrow pointing to the right to represent forward movement.

The inaugural Collingwood Pride week events kick off June 15 and runs for four days with a mixture of virtual events.