iHeartRadio

Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals

A message spray-painted on the a Pride rainbow in Airdrie says "there is (sic) only two genders get over it."

Airdrie RCMP are investigating the vandalism of a Pride rainbow painted on a pathway at Nose Creek Regional Park. 

Officers were notified that the walkway had been defaced on Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. 

A message spray-painted on the Pride rainbow says "there is (sic) only two genders get over it." 

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling 403-945-7200 or submitting tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers

12