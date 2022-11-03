Rainbow school board changes course, closing Friday

As the labour dispute between the Ontario government and provincial education workers escalates, the Rainbow District School Board has decided to close its schools on Friday.

In a letter to families, the board said the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) -- which represents education assistants in Rainbow schools -- announced Thursday morning it will be withdrawing its services on Friday and will engage in a day of protest.

This prompted the school board to cancel in-person classes Nov. 4 for schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island.

"Given that we are without the services of more than 425 staff members tomorrow (Friday), we can no longer ensure the health and safety of students," the Rainbow school board said.

"This notice does not affect students enrolled in virtual school."

And in a letter to staff, the board said anyone who is not a member of CUPE or OPSEU is expected to report to work and provide direction for students on work that can be done at home.

“Please keep in mind that not all students will have access to technology while at home,” said the letter, signed by education director Bruce Borget.

“As always, we remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached. We recognize this is a difficult situation for everyone involved.”

At Queen’s Park, meanwhile, the province said it would pass legislation to prevent a strike.

Around 55,000 Ontario education workers — including custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers — represented by The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are set to walk off the job Friday, despite the fact that the strike will likely be illegal.

Earlier this week Lecce introduced legislation that would bar workers from striking and would impose a four-year contract. In the legislation, the Keeping Students In Class Act, the government said it would use the Notwithstanding Clause — a rarely used provision of the Canadian constitution — to override any possible challenge to the law on the basis that it violates workers’ Charter rights.

The law is expected to pass in the PC-majority legislature at Queen's Park on Thursday afternoon.

The bill would impose a four-year contract that includes a 2.5 per cent increase in salary for those who make less than $43,000 annually and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.

CUPE has been asking for an 11.7 per cent increase, equalling about $3.25 more an hour, across the board.

Canada’s annual inflation rate is currently hovering at around seven per cent.