Rainbow school board in Sudbury holds first career fair
With increased enrolment and some employees retiring, the Rainbow District School Board is hosting its first career fair April 1.
The board needs to fill five different job classifications -- from administrative assistants to occasional teachers and cleaners -- for the upcoming school year.
Right now there are 80 pre-booked interviews set for Saturday, but officials said walks-ins are welcome.
The board is bolstering its casual workforce so it’s prepared when full-time positions open up.
"The first step to being a permanent employee with the Rainbow District School Board is to get on our casual list for any of the employee groups that we are looking for," said Lesley Fisher, the board’s superintendent of schools.
"Once you are a casual employee with our board, then you can certainly bid on permanent positions.”
It’s possible, Fisher said, that full-time positions could open up and applicants could apply for them directly.
The event will take place at Lockerby Composite School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
