Rainbow school board to reopen its schools Monday

Parents and guardians with children attending Rainbow District School Board schools will be back in class Monday.

Board officials sent parents a letter Friday informing them that schools will reopen after the one-day work stoppage. While custodial and maintenance workers who are members of CUPE will remain on strike, other staff will return.

“Today, we reached out to all of our union and federation partners for an update,” the letter said.

“Our educational assistants, represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), are engaged in their day of protest today and, at this time, they have indicated to us that they will be back in the classroom as of Monday.”

While things could change before Monday, the letter said all indications are schools will be open.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will respond accordingly,” the letter said.

“Should there be any changes over the weekend, we will share information with you as soon as possible.”