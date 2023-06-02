Rainbow sidewalk in front of central Alberta church vandalized

Police are investigating after the United Church in Ponoka was vandalized on Thursday.

Mounties say someone threw eggs and splattered tar and an unknown substance on the rainbow sidewalk leading to the church.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Friday, community members came out to clean and repaint the sidewalk.

The Ponoka Pride Society has announced its hosting a Pride in the Park event on June 10 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park in Ponoka.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.