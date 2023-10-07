Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe

Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.

WARNINGS

Rainfall Warnings have been issued for much of western New Brunswick where 40 to 60 mm or more of rain is expected. Most of the rain is expected to fall Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A Special Weather Statement remains in effect for eastern New Brunswick as peak wind gusts will reach 80 km/h over exposed areas.

In Nova Scotia, a rainfall warning is in place for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, and Lunenburg Counties.

Rain beginning Saturday evening and ending Sunday morning could total 40 to 60 mm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Atlantic coastal counties, including Halifax and Guysborough, are under a wind warning.

Easterly winds will reach maximum gusts near 90 km/h late Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Northern Inverness County in Cape Breton is also under a wind warning as Sunday southeast gusts could reach 120 km/h due to the topography of the Highlands.

A special weather statement remains in effect for the remainder of Nova Scotia. The statement cautions potential wind gusts up to 80 km/h. The agency noted “similar winds in the past have caused some tree damage and scattered utility outages.”

Special weather statements continue for Prince Edward Island and the Magdalen Islands. Wind gusts there could reach 80 km/h for Sunday morning and afternoon.

STATUS OF PHILIPPE

Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm Friday afternoon by the National Hurricane Centre. This happened as Philippe changed structure and developed non-tropical characteristics such as weather fronts.

The storm will effect the Maritime region as something more similar to a nor’easter rather than a tropical storm or hurricane.

Due to the transition, the National Hurricane Center has ceased issuing track updates for Philippe. The Canadian Hurricane Centre however has decided to continue to track the centre of the storm. In their latest update they have the track of the centre passing just over the southwest of Nova Scotia before moving through western New Brunswick and into the St. Lawrence River Valley.

Philippe will combine with a separate weather front as it moves along that path. The combined system will be very large, bringing rain and wind not only to Atlantic Canada but also parts of the Northeastern U.S. as well as Quebec.

While the intensity and impacts of the weather are forecast lower than post-tropical storm Lee there remains a risk of scattered power outages with the higher winds.

Wave action is also less than that brought on by Lee. The Canadian Hurricane Centre does note a risk of some wave over-wash and minor coastal flooding around 4:30 AM Sunday on the South Shore of Nova Scotia.