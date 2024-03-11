Rainfall begins in Ottawa Saturday
The anticipated rainfall for Ottawa has started. It started shortly before noon Saturday.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Thursday afternoon calling for a 20-30 mm of rain this weekend.
"Significant rainfall expected today through tonight. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," said the weather agency in a statement.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada's Mitch Meredith told CFRA Live this morning that the capital will see 5 mm of rain this afternoon, and 15-25 mm tonight.
"The rain is gonna move in all across the region, all of eastern Ontario," Meredith said.
Temperatures will fall to a high of 3 C this afternoon and a low of 1 C tonight, with rain changing to snow, according to Environment Canada's forecast.
Sunday will have a mix of rain and snow in the morning withn a high of 2 C. At night, periods of snow and a low of -5 C are in the forecast.
By the end of Sunday, Meredith adds, the capital will see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow.
Temperatures will start going up on Monday to reach a high of 5 C. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds.
