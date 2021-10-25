Rainfall could lead to flooding in Waterloo-Wellington area
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
High levels of rain expected for Monday in Waterloo Region and Wellington County has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
The agency says up to 50 milimetres of rain could fall on the area before the showers taper off in the evening.
Flooding in lower lying areas is a possibility. Environment Canada suggests cleaning out storm drains when safe to do so to minimize potential flooding.
The rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is moving northeast across Southern Ontario.
Similar statements have also been issued for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.
