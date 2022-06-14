Rainfall, flooding prompts state of emergency in North Norfolk
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding has prompted a western Manitoba municipality to declare a local state of emergency.
In a notice posted Tuesday, the Municipality of North Norfolk said the town of Austin, located about 130 km west of Winnipeg, has been hit hard by recent rain.
"Due to unprecedented amount of rainfall that fell early this morning, the town of Austin has been flooded," the notice reads. "Residents east of Austin, including MacGregor, should be aware of the possibility of rushing water both in ditches and creeks and overland as well."
The municipality said residents should contact the office to get sandbags or to make a report if their homes have been cut off by road washouts.
