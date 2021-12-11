Rainfall, freezing rain warnings issued for parts of N.S. and N.B. Saturday into Sunday

Rainfall warnings were issued for all of Nova Scotia and parts of southwestern New Brunswick on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada's website, rainfall totals could be anywhere from 25 to 45 millimetres in Nova Scotia.

For New Brunswick, expected rainfall totals range from 20 to 40 millimetres Saturday into Sunday.

CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the rain and melting snow could lead to water build-up in vulnerable areas.

"The additional concern being in Nova Scotia, they've got snow down, the temperatures are warming up and that snow is melting away and that's just adding more water to the entire event, so we do have an increased risk of things like ponding water and localized flooding, especially if drainage systems are blocked," explained Mitchell.

Most of northern and central New Brunswick are also under a freezing rain warning.

"Freezing rain over central New Brunswick will end over the next few hours as temperatures rise above zero, but will persist over northern sections of the province well into this evening," wrote Environment Canada on their website. "A total of four to eight hours of freezing rain is expected."

Les Suêtes wind warnings have also been issued for Nova Scotia's Inverness County. Environment Canada says wind gusts could be as high as 120 km/h in some areas Saturday evening.