Rainfall warning ends for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has ended a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex.

The forecast calls for a few showers ending near noon, then a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning.

It will be windy with a high of 22C, but will feel more like 27C with the humidex.

Tuesday night will be clear, with the wind becoming light this evening and a low 11C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Mainly sunny on Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 22.
  • Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 26.
  • Cloudy on Friday, with a high 22.
  • Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high 23.
  • Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
