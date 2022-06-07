Rainfall warning ends for Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada has ended a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex.
The forecast calls for a few showers ending near noon, then a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning.
It will be windy with a high of 22C, but will feel more like 27C with the humidex.
Tuesday night will be clear, with the wind becoming light this evening and a low 11C.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Mainly sunny on Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 22.
- Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 26.
- Cloudy on Friday, with a high 22.
- Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high 23.
- Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.