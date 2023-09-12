Rainfall warning extended into Wednesday, up to 60 mm

Heavy rain expected to continue into Wednesday with up to 60 mm possible in parts of northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada says in a weather alert Tuesday morning.

"The heaviest rainfall is expected today and will gradually ease through the evening. Rain is expected to taper to scattered showers on Wednesday," Tuesday's rainfall warning said.

"Rainfall amounts near 50 mm will be possible by Wednesday morning. Locally, up to an additional 10 mm will be possible through the day Wednesday."

The storm is expected to clear the region by Wednesday evening.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said.

Northeastern Ontario communities under rainfall warning: