Environment Canada is warning residents of West Vancouver Island to be prepared for downpours on New Year’s Eve.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, heavy rain will fall over the region and “will continue well into Friday.”

Over the next 24 hours, Environment Canada predicts that 110 millimetres of rain could pour over inland portions of West Vancouver Island, while 80 millimetres are expected in more coastal areas of the region.

Meanwhile, “strong winds” are also predicted to sweep over the region Thursday night and Friday morning.

Rainfall warnings were first placed on West Vancouver Island on Tuesday and have been renewed by Environment Canada every day since.

Strong winds and heavy rains swept over other areas of the island and B.C.’s coast earlier this week, causing power outages and cancelling BC Ferries sailings on Wednesday.