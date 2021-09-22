Rainfall warning from French River to Mattawa

As rain enters the northeast region, several communities are under a rainfall warning Wednesday with up to 100 millimetres of rain possible in some areas.

"Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through Wednesday before moving out Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with a few localities possibly reaching up to 100 mm," Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

The rain is being caused by a cold front and "moisture-laden low-pressure system" coming in from the Midwestern United States.

Heavy rainfall is expected to subside Thursday morning.

Communities under the rainfall warning include:

French River

Mattawa

North Bay

Powassan

West Nipissing

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said.

The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook statement for the watershed on Monday. It is in effect until Friday.

"There is also the possibility of high amounts (of rain) in localized areas which may cause urbanized watercourses such as Chippewa Creek to rise quickly. Rural watercourses will take more time to respond to incoming rainfall, but sustained rainfall over several days may cause rural watercourses to rise significantly," said Kurtis Romanchuk, a duty officer for the conservation authority.

Families are warned to keep children and pets away from watercourses and bodies of water and the banks surrounding them.