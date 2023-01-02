Rainfall warning in effect, fog advisory lifted

A rainfall warning has been issued for the Windsor, Ont. region for late Monday and into Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

Monday’s forecast is calling for a high of 7 C and cloudy skies. Overnight Monday, the low will dip down to 3 C, with cloudy skies. There will be a 60 per cent chance of drizzle late in the evening and after midnight, with rain beginning and fog dissipating after midnight.

On Tuesday, the rain at times will be heavy, but will end near noon with a risk of a thunderstorm and strong winds possible in the morning. In the afternoon, Windsor can expect cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Local rainfall totals of between 20 to 45 mm are expected.

The warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

Environment Canada warns that due to the frozen ground, there is a reduced ability to absorb the extra rainfall. As a result, localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

A statement from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority

According to a release from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, Tuesday’s rainfall will compound already high water levels in the Thames River due to recent snowmelt and rainfall.

Tuesday’s rainfall could cause the river and local watercourses to rise and possibly spill their banks, with ponding and localized flooding possible. Therefore the public, especially children and pets, should take caution and avoid the river, ditches and streams.

In Chatham, Ont., the peak is expected Tuesday morning during the heaviest period of the forecasted rainfall.

“Within the downtown core of Chatham, the river may rise enough to flood the docks/promenade along the river,” the release reads. “While the McGregor Creek Diversion Channel did not need to be operated during the last rainfall event, it’s possible this rainfall event may trigger its operation given elevated water levels and previously saturated ground.”

The full extent of the rainfall event is not yet known, but the release reads that “significant flooding is not expected at this time” and that officials will monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 11 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 1 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 2 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High of 0 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. High of 3 C.