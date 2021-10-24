Rainfall warning in effect for all of Windsor-Essex, Chatham-kent

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Rain could be heavy at times starting Sunday afternoon through Monday with total rainfall amounts between 40-60mm possible.

According to the water authority, rain is expected to move into the region Sunday afternoon, becoming heavier at night and tapering to showers Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada also warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.