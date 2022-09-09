Rainfall warning in effect for some northern communities

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings on Friday morning for several communities near the northeast corner of Lake Superior.

"A slow moving line of showers and thunderstorms will bring downpours to the region (Friday)," the weather alert said.

"Local rainfall amounts near 50 millimetres are likely this morning and into this afternoon, especially in areas that receive more than one thunderstorm in a row."

Communities affected include:

Manitouwadge - Hornepayne

Marathon - Schreiber

Wawa - Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the weather alert said.

"Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected."