Rainfall warning in effect for Sudbury, Sault, Manitoulin Island

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario, beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening.

Affected areas include Greater Sudbury. Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, Agawa, Lake Superior Park, St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour and Batchawana Bay.

"Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas," Environment Canada said in a news release.

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

The rain should taper off tonight or Thursday morning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Flood watch for Goulais River

And a flood watch has been issued by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry for the Goulais River in the Sault Ste. Marie District.

"Residents within the Goulais River Watershed are advised that ice jams are a possibility and that river conditions should be monitored closely as water levels can change very quickly if ice jams occur," the ministry said in a news release.

"Nighttime temperatures will remain above zero with further possibility of rain accumulation predicted for Thursday … These forecasted milder temperatures will likely result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off during this time period."

The latest local snow survey shows a snowpack of 71 cm average depth, which translates to about the equivalent of 236 mm of water.

"This water equivalency is well above the annual average for this time of year," the release said.