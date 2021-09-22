Rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada is warning about significant rainfall over the next two days, with up to 100 millimetres possible.

The forecaster has issued a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through Wednesday before moving out Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with a few localities possibly reaching up to 100 mm.

“This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” said the Environment Canada statement.

There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, with a high of 18 Celsius.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.