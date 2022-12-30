Rainfall warning in effect in Waterloo-Wellington: Environment Canada
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Heavy rain is expected Friday into Saturday evening, according to an alert issued by Environment Canada on Friday afternoon.
Rainfall amounts of 20 to 35 millimetres are expected throughout Wellington County, Guelph and across Waterloo region.
“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the alert read.
Periods of rain are expected to begin Friday and “become heavy at times” and come to end on Saturday evening.
“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks,” their website said.
