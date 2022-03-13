Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro Vancouver

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.

"A storm moving across the region will result in a long period of rain beginning tonight," the weather agency said in a statement Sunday.

"The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains," the statement reads, specifying that Howe Sound, the North Shore, the Tri Cities and the western Fraser Valley north of the river are expected to see the most precipitation.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 millimetres are expected, according to Environment Canada, which warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the agency said.