Rainfall warning issued for Greater Victoria, sun to come by weekend

A small atmospheric river is delivering enough rain to put Greater Victoria under a rainfall warning Thursday.

A special weather statement is also in effect for many parts of the island, including the Malahat Highway which will see an additional 30 to 40 millimetres today — as well as Port Renfrew with 40 to 60 millimetres possible today. Wind will pick up gusting into the 40 to 50 km/h range in these areas.

As this system moves east it will drop some snow in the high elevations of the mainland with most areas seeing 15 to 20 centimetres.

Rain will move off from the island early this evening making room for some ridging to take place. With high pressure moving into these areas we’ll get calm and sunny conditions from Friday through the weekend.

With highs in the seasonal range and more sunshine than clouds we’ll have a treat of a weekend and that isn’t a trick!