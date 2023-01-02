Rainfall warning issued for London, Ont. region

The first few days of 2023 will bring with it a lot of rain, with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning for the London region late Monday and into Tuesday.

The rain is forecasted to begin Monday night over southwestern Ontario and travel in a northeastern direction early Tuesday. The rain will continue for several hours before tapering to showers Tuesday afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts of between 20 to 45 mm are expected.

The warning is in effect for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

The following local counties are also included in the rainfall warning:

Sarnia-Lambton

Elgin

Because the ground is frozen, Environment Canada warns that it will have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall, and therefore localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

A statement from the Upper Thames Valley Conservation Authority

According to a press release from the Upper Thames Valley Conservation Authority, residents are reminded to exercise extreme caution near all watercourses, rivers, streams, ditches and ponds in advance of Tuesday’s heavy rainfall. In addition, stream banks are slippery and unstable, ice cover is also weakened, and the water is higher than normal, fast moving and cold.

The conservation authority does not expect serious flooding “at this time,” but does expect elevated water levels, and for streams and rivers to handle the rainfall with the same runoff totals as experienced in the last week.

With that said, if higher precipitation levels do occur, some low-lying flood plains may be inundated due to higher than average water levels and the ground being saturated.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Wednesday: Rain. High of 5 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High of 3 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High of 2 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High of 2 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 0 C.