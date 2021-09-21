Heavy rainfall could produce up to 75mm through to Thursday in central Ontario
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
The dry conditions are coming to an end in the Barrie area.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for much of central Ontario Tuesday that will continue through to "at least Wednesday night."
The areas expected to get significant rainfall includes; Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Washago, Lagoon city, Grey-Bruce, Dufferin-Innisfil, Parry Sound and Muskoka.
The weather agency said rainfall amounts would range from 50 to 75 millimetres by Thursday morning.
The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday evening.
Environment Canada said the significant rainfall is due to "a cold front and a moisture-laden low-pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west."
-
Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie ridingTwo days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.
-
Alberta carnivals, festivals permitted during public health emergencyAs healthcare workers struggle with a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients – other Albertans will be heading off to weekend carnivals and festivals sanctioned by health officials and approved by the UCP government.
-
Sudbury mayor delivers first state-of-the-city address in more than two yearsSudbury Mayor Brian Bigger gave his first state-of-the-city address Wednesday in more than two years to a virtual crowd over the lunch hour.
-
Mom of B.C. boy who caught COVID-19 says it took days for classmates' families to be notifiedA Surrey, B.C., woman whose 10-year-old son contracted COVID-19 says it took days for his classmates' families to be notified by public health.
-
Calgary hospitality businesses say they're facing backlash for provincial decisionPubs and restaurants say they've been left to take the brunt of the backlash for the province's vaccine passport program, including threats and abuse from would-be guests.
-
London chamber honours best of the bestThe best of the best in London business were honoured Wednesday night.
-
SkyTrain expansion delays a 'punch in the gut,' say proponentsThe Surrey portion of TransLink's planned SkyTrain extension will not be opening in 2025 as intended, frustrating proponents who have been waiting on the project for years.
-
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meetingThe United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
-
All roads closed in Southwest Middlesex, significant weather emergency declaredAll local roads in Southwest Middlesex are closed to the public and a significant weather event has been declared in Southwest Middlesex