Ski hills close, Parliament Hill lightshow cancelled as heavy rain soaks Ottawa on New Year's Eve

Mother Nature is raining out some New Year's Eve plans, as Ottawa and eastern Ontario wrap up the year under heavy rain and a blanket of fog.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday morning. A fog advisory is also in effect for Ottawa, with fog expected to blanket Ottawa through the day on Saturday.

By 1 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa had already seen 17.9 mm of rain.

The rainfall record for Dec. 31 is 73.2 mm, set in 1933. The Ottawa Airport record is 14.5 mm, set in 1972, but records at the airport only date back to 1938.

"Rain continues this evening and is expected to come to an end tonight," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Total rainfall amounts of 30 mm are possible over a few locations."

The fog is expected to dissipate Saturday night, as a low pressure system moves east of the region, Environment Canada said.

The heavy rain has forced the temporary closure of several ski hills in the region, while the National Capital Commission is asking people to avoid snowshoeing and snow biking in Gatineau Park.

Winter Lights Across Canada on Parliament Hill has been cancelled on New Year's Eve.

Conservation authorities warn water levels could rise on lakes and rivers across the region, but no "significant flooding" is expected this weekend.

The heavy rain follows 83 cm of snow blanketing Ottawa over the last two weeks, and then two days of record-breaking warm temperatures.

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says the winter heat wave should stick around for a while.

"It's really this very warm air mass that is coming up from the Gulf of Mexico and that's why we have been looking at record-breaking warmth," Cheng said.

Ottawa has seen two straight days with record-breaking warm temperatures. The temperature hit 9.8 C at the Ottawa Airport on Friday afternoon, the warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa on Dec. 30.

"It really has to do with the jet stream and how it carries all these different air masses to the Ottawa Valley," Cheng said. "It looks like we will be stuck with these conditions for the next little while."

Ottawa will see above-seasonal temperatures until next Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around 5 C Saturday and 10 C on Tuesday.

"Make sure that the snow is away from the drainage areas," Cheng said.

The mild temperatures this week has started to melt the large snow piles on roads, sidewalks and properties, leaving giant puddles on roads.

The city of Ottawa says teams have been "hard at work continuing their proactive drainage work" in an effort to mitigate the risk of water pooling in neighbourhoods that are prone to localized flooding.

"With up to 25 millimetres of rain expected over a 36-hour period, it’s now critical that catch basins are cleared to allow them to take in water," the city said in a statement on its website.

"As proactive catch basin clearing work continues, crews will be monitoring areas at risk in the coming days and will be ready to respond to immediate flooding concerns."

Crews are continuing to focus on clearing sidewalks and "cleaning up problem spots" at cross walks, intersections and cul de sacs.

No significant flooding expected, officials say

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warns the mild temperatures and heavy rain this weekend will "likely accelerate" the snowmelt, and "will result in increased flows and water levels throughout the Rideau Valley watershed."

At this time, the conservation authority says "no significant flooding" is expected this weekend.

"With rising water levels expected over the next few days, ice cover on lakes, ditches, local streams, and rivers will be unstable," the RVCA said in a statement. "Extreme caution should be exercised by everyone when near local waterbodies."

The South Nation Conservation Authority warns the rain may produce "higher water levels and possible nuisance flooding in low-lying areas across the area."

Residents are being advised to exercise extreme caution when near rivers and waterbodies as the rain may rapidly increase river flows.

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority warns flows and levels will increase across the Mississippi and Carp River watersheds this weekend.

"Ice jams can form along the river. This can cause water levels to rise quickly without warning," the authority said in a statement. "Nuisance flooding is likely to occur around small watercourses, urban areas, and ditches."

Winter Lights Across Canada cancelled

Canadian Heritage says tonight's presentation of the multimedia projection on Parliament Hill is cancelled due to the weather.

The show is scheduled to resume on Sunday.

Camp Fortune

Camp Fortune will be closed on Saturday and Sunday due to the rain. The ski resort in Chelsea, Que. is hoping to reopen on Monday.

"We can not groom the slopes until the snow sets as the machines will cause more damage than good at this point," Camp Fortune said in a statement.



"We urge everyone to stay off the slopes until we are ready to open as we will have equipment moving around the area dealing with some of the water run off issues."

Ski resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec

Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que. is closed on Saturday. It hopes to re-open on New Year's Day.

Sommet Edelweiss is closed on Saturday.

Mont Cascades is closed on Saturday. The website says the hills will reopen on New Year's Day.

Calabogie Peaks Resort in Calabogie, Ont. is closed on Saturday. The resort plans to reopen on Sunday.

Mont Pakenham remains open on Saturday.

Mont Ste. Marie is closed on Saturday.

Gatineau Park

The National Capital Commission is recommending no winter biking or snowshoeing in Gatineau Park this weekend due to the mild temperatures and the rain.

There was no grooming on cross-country ski trails across Gatineau Park on Friday night.

Fog advisory

Fog will blanket Ottawa through the day on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Ottawa, calling for "persistent fog with visibility near zero."

"Fog patches are expected to remain through the day today, and expected to dissipate this evening or tonight as a low pressure system moves east of the region," Environment Canada said.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy