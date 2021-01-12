Environment Canada has renewed a rainfall warning for parts of the South Coast including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Periods of heavy rain will continue Tuesday for Howe Sound, the North Shore and northeastern Metro Vancouver.

West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge are expected to take the brunt of the storm.

The rainfall warning was initially issued on Monday, but was extended after heavy downpours overnight.

An additional 30 to 40 millimetres is expected through to Tuesday night.

“A series of frontal systems continue to bring periods of rain to the south coast of B.C. today,” reads a warning from Environment Canada.

Forecasters say heavy rain will taper off Wednesday the morning.

However, another round of heavy rain will move in during the afternoon and continue into early evening.

A weather warning is also in effect in parts of the Fraser Valley, east of Hope.

As much as 50 to 70 millimetres of rain is expected through Wednesday morning.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” warned officials.

The wet conditions also forced the closure of Mount Seymour Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain created poor visibility on the slopes as well as hard-packed snow.

The mountain is slated to reopen to skiers and snowboarders on Wednesday morning.