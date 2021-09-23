Rainfall warning still in effect after record-breaking day
It's going to be another wet day in the capital region after a record-breaking rainfall on Wednesday.
A rainfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with Environment Canada calling for 'significant rainfall' through Friday morning.
Rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are expected, with some areas receiving near 75 millimetres, the weather agency says.
On Wednesday, Ottawa set a record with 31.8 millimetres of rain. The previous all-time high for that day was 18.6 millimetres in 1992.
The widespread rainfall is because of a low-pressure system that arrived from the American midwest and has parked itself over the region.
Temperature-wise, Thursday will see a high of 23 C but the humidity will make it feel more like 29.
On Friday, the rain is expected to end in the morning, although the weather will still be mainly cloudy that day. The high will be 20 C.
A cloudy weekend is in store as well, with a 60 per cent chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be 20 C but Sunday things will cool down, with a high of just 16 C.
