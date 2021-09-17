Rainfall warning: Up to 80 mm expected on B.C.'s South Coast

Environment Canada is forecasting extra wet and windy conditions for British Columbia's South Coast Friday.

It says in a weather warning that a robust frontal system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds that should ease tonight.

The warning says 50 to 70 millimetres of rainfall is expected from eastern Vancouver Island to the Fraser Valley and up to Whistler, with potentially higher amounts over Howe Sound and the North Shore mountains.

It warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and says drivers should turn on their lights if visibility is reduced and maintain a safe distance.