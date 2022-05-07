Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.

Severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for many communities in the southeast portion of the province during the afternoon. However, they were gradually canceled as the storm progressed.

"An unstable air mass coupled with an approaching low pressure system from the United States will trigger thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some of which may become severe," Environment Canada explained in its alert in the early afternoon.

North of Forget SK at 2:13pm. #skstorm Storm is quickly heading NE. Think we’re gonna have a decent year for storms. pic.twitter.com/cHkpfBApok

Indian head near 1pm cst from a facebook page #skstorm pic.twitter.com/4dqkKKwlZu

May 7, 2022 - 314pm - 4 miles east of Alida SK #skstorm pic.twitter.com/lQVDYYSmhc

Rainfall warnings are now in place for some northeastern regions of the province.

Environment Canada warns that the stil frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall combined with melting snow.

The rain is set to develop this evening over the Pelican Narrows region and push northward into Key Lake overnight.

Total rainfall is estimated to reach 25 to 35 mm total, before the event ends Sunday evening.

Environment Canada encourages the public to continue monitoring for alerts and forecasts and to report severe weather by emailing SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.