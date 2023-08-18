Rainfall warnings continue in N.S. as risk of downpours continues into Friday night

Rainfall warnings are in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia along Atlantic coastal counties of the mainland.

The warnings call for totals of 50 to 70 mm Friday and Friday night. Initial observations from personal weather stations already have numerous totals sitting between 20 and 60 mm for those areas from the rain Friday morning and afternoon.

A second and final round of rain with a risk of thunderstorms and downpours moves through Friday evening and night.

That will arrive in western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday. Midnight to 2 a.m. Saturday morning, the rain will have moved into eastern New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, and P.E.I. clearing areas to the west. The rain will clear the northeast of New Brunswick and Cape Breton 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday.

An additional 10 to 25 mm of rain, with up to 40 mm possible in downpours and thunderstorms, can be expected. That means some 24 hour totals could reach 70 to near 100 mm if a downpour Friday night moves over a location that already saw some of the heavier rain earlier Friday. If you are in a warned area, and aware of particular low-lying spots that typically collect water in a heavy rain event, I’d caution they could pond water due to the additional rainfall.

Extra caution should be taken in the rain Friday evening and Friday night in general due to the risk of downpours. Travel on roads could be made more difficult by reduced visibility and hydroplaning conditions in the falling rain.