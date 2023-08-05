Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east

Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.

The warning comes as a line of downpours and thunderstorms has produced some rain totals of 70 to 100 mm.Some of those reports came in from an area extending from West Pennant through the city centre of Halifax and through Dartmouth, Eastern Passage, and Cole Harbour.

The warnings caution on rain totals that could reach 50 to 100 mm. They also note that "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Halifax Regional Police are warning of local flooding on some HRM roads and highways. They are requesting people to exercise caution if venturing out, and say to expect delays and possible detours.

Police closed Wyse Road and Faulkner Street in Dartmouth and parts of the Bedford Highway due to flooding, but they have since reopened.

The band of downpours and thunderstorms will continue into eastern P.E.I. and eastern areas of mainland Nova Scotia moving into Saturday afternoon. The rain with a risk of downpours and thunderstorms filling in across Cape Breton Saturday afternoon through the evening.