Rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued a number of rainfall warnings for the Lower Mainland this weekend.

Seventy-five to 150 mm of rain is expected, depending on what part of the region you’re in.

Howe Sound and the North Shore will be hit the hardest, the warning says.

The downpour is expected to continue into Saturday night with a short break Friday evening.

“Two successive frontal systems will cross the south coast between today and late Saturday night, with high water content associated with an atmospheric river flowing off the Pacific Ocean,” wrote Environment Canada.

High winds are also a possibility.

Temperatures are expected to climb over the weekend which would lift freezing levels on local mountains near 2,500 metres.

Melting snow would create runoff, which could cause flooding in some areas due to higher water levels in streams.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” wrote Environment Canada.

Drivers are being urged to leave extra time on their commutes over the weekend in anticipation of what could be dangerous road conditions.