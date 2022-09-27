Rainfall warnings in effect for the region

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties.

Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.

Localized flooding should also be expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 8.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14.

Friday: Sunny. High 17.

Saturday: Sunny. High 20.