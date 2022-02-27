Rainfall warnings issued for Lower Mainland; more snow expected on highways

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as a "moisture-laden weather system" approaches the South Coast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warnings Sunday morning, along with special weather statements for the Highways 3 and 5 between the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior.

The weather agency says 50 to 70 millimetres of rain are expected to fall in Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley from Sunday night through Monday.

"For central and eastern Fraser Valley, rain - at times heavy - will persist through Monday night and ease to a few showers Tuesday morning," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," it added.

For the highways, which were expected to see 10 centimetres of snow by Sunday afternoon before a brief break between weather systems, Environment Canada forecast an additional 10 to 20 centimetres of accumulation by midday Monday.

"Warmer air will arrive and raise the snow levels to above the summit elevation on Monday," the weather agency said.

"The current guidance indicates that snow will change to rain near noon Monday, although there is still uncertainty with the exact timing of the transition. Melting snow could result in slippery and slushy conditions on roads. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."