Rainfall warnings issued for N.S., downpours and thunderstorms bring risk of flash flooding

A rainfall warning calling for downpours with rain totals of 40 to 90 mm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

The weather agency remarks that “the tropical nature of the moisture feeding this system could give heavy downpours and locally higher amounts of rain” and that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Radar indicates rainfall rates in excess of 30 mm/hr arriving on the South Shore of Nova Scotia. Rain rates that high would create hazardous road conditions, as visibility would be greatly reduced and the risk of hydroplaning conditions increases.

The downpours and thunderstorms are expected to be most widespread in western Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Friday afternoon and evening. The risk of downpours and thunderstorms lingers into Sunday for Cape Breton.

As of Friday afternoon, rain fall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for the counties of Guysborough, Halifax, Lunenburg, Queens, Richmond, Shelburne and Victoria, as well as Cape Breton. Between 50 and 90 mm of rain is expected.

Special weather statements have been issued for the counties of Kings, Hants, Cumberland, Colchester and Annapolis and call for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm by the end of Sunday.

