Rainfall warnings issued for Saskatoon and area

Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of central Saskatchewan bringing precipitation Sunday night and into Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada (EC) issued rainfall warnings Sunday afternoon for Saskatoon, Martensville, Warman, The Battlefords and Lloydminster. EC said bands of rain have already begun to push into the province’s west-edge.

Most areas will see a total of 25 to 40 millimetres of rain Sunday night and Monday. Local thunderstorms could push the total to 50 millimetres, EC said.

According to EC, a low pressure system from the Great Plains will move into southern Saskatchewan Monday and Tuesday.