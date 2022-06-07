Rainfall watches and warnings in effect Tuesday

Some watches and warnings are in effect have been lifted in southern Ontairo while some still remain in effect.

Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlsex and Elgin are no longer under a watch or a warning, according to Environment Canada.

Some regions in Huron-Perth remain under a warning including Listowel, Molverton, Northern Perth County, Wingham, Blyth and Northern Huron County.

For those under a watch, rainfall amounts could accumulate anywhere from 25mm to 50mm.

The warnings are all expected to come down Monday afternoon for areas near Lake Huron and late in the evening or overnight for areas east of Georgian Bay.