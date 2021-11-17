Rainstorm damage closes busy West Saanich Road
Flooding has heavily damaged a road in Saanich, B.C., resulting in a major detour and inconvenience for many commuters.
The 5000-block of West Saanich Road is closed from Prospect Lake Road to Hartland Avenue.
Crews were monitoring the road Tuesday and it was deemed unsafe.
“It’s a location where the road has been undermined and we are still having kind of a dammed location with a culvert that has collapsed and a whole bunch of water that’s being dammed up behind it,” says District of Saanich director of engineering Harley Machielse.
“What we’re trying to do is dam that water and provide a dry surface where we can work in and build a trench to put in a culvert temporarily so we can get the road back in service," he added.
Repairs were expected to take up to 48 hours to complete.
Motorists wanting to access the Hartland landfill and other parts of West Saanich Road are asked to take Keating Cross Road via the Pat Bay Highway.
