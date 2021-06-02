Rainy and cooler forecast for Windsor-Essex
Keep your umbrella handy, rain is in the forecast for the Windsor area.
Environment Canada says Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 20 C.
Showers with a risk of a thunderstorm are predicted for Wednesday evening. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 15 C.
On Thursday, it’s expected to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 24 C. Humidex 29 C. On Thursday night, cloudy periods are predicted with a low of 17 C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.
- Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.
- Saturday night..clear. Low 20 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.