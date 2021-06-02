Rainy and cooler forecast for Windsor-Essex

Keep your umbrella handy, rain is in the forecast for the Windsor area.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 20 C.

Showers with a risk of a thunderstorm are predicted for Wednesday evening. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 15 C.

On Thursday, it’s expected to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 24 C. Humidex 29 C. On Thursday night, cloudy periods are predicted with a low of 17 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days: