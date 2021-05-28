ERCA issues Flood Watch

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood watch for Belle River through the Detroit River to Lake Erie.

Officials say accelerated erosion, damage to reakwalls and flooding are possible.

Environment Canada forecasting periods of rain Friday with winds gusting upwards of 70 km/h. High 11 C. Low of 8 C.

A mix of sun and cloud Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Winds gusting to 60 km/h. High of 15 C. Low of 6 C.

Sunny skies Sunday. High of 18 C. Low of 8 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday. Hi of 23 C. Low of 13 C.

A 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday. High of 23 C. Low of 14 C.

Mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. High of 25 C. Low of 16 C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High of 27 C.