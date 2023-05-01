Rainy days on the way in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
A chance of showers dominates the early part of the week as temperatures struggle to break double digits.
The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is about 18 C, which we don’t reach until the weekend.
Monday: Showers. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 8.
Monday Night: A few rain showers changing to periods of snow or rain near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 4.
Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain changing to a few rain showers in the morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
