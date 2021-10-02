Rainy first weekend of October: Environment Canada calling for 25 to 35 mm of rain in Ottawa this weekend
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
The first weekend of October will be a rainout, with Mother Nature set to soak the national capital region this weekend.
Ottawa received 7.2 mm of rain Friday night, with steady rain continuing Saturday morning.
Environment Canada is calling for another 25 to 35 mm of rain this weekend.
Periods of rain will continue on Saturday. Amount 10 to 15 mm. A high of 16 C.
Rain will continue tonight. Another 10 to 15 mm of rain expected. A low of 12 C.
Sunday will see another 5 mm of rain. Temperature steady near 12 degrees.
The outlook for Monday calls for rain, while Tuesday will be mainly cloudy.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 15 C and a low of 6 C.
